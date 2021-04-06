Geeq One Day Trading Volume Tops $453,575.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $453,575.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

