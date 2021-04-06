Atari Token (ATRI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.09 Million

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Atari Token has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $200.66 million and $3.09 million worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Atari Token (ATRI) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,100 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

