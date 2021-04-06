Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.46 Million

Analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to announce $83.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.55 million and the highest is $84.98 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $93.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $342.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 37.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $899.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

