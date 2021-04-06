Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUCOY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AUCOY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

