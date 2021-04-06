Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 121,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,613. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $319.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 112,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

