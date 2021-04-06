BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

MIY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 24,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $15.20.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

