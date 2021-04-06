Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

CGO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 31,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,413. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

