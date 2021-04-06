Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
CGO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 31,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,413. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
