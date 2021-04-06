Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of EFF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 71,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,291. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $415,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.