Klever (KLV) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Klever token can now be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $327.10 million and $9.74 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klever has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00073519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00287355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.14 or 0.00751076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,082.23 or 1.00022748 BTC.

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,388,305,302 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

