$5.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,756,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

