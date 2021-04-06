Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $735.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $735.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $764.49 million and the lowest is $719.30 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $725.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $327,503,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after buying an additional 2,597,041 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $63,521,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $58,600,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 985,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,512. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

