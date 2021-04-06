$303.28 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report $303.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.90 million. SunPower posted sales of $454.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In other SunPower news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $18,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 2,931,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,804. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

