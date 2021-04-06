BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE EGF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 6,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

