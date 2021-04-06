BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 488,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.52.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
