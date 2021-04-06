BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. 488,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.