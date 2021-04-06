LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 242,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

