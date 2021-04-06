Swingby 1-Day Volume Tops $3.12 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $82.93 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00286182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,669,797 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

