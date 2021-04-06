Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report sales of $56.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.43 million to $61.70 million. Points International posted sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $284.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.61 million to $296.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.98 million, with estimates ranging from $388.36 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Points International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 7,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $236.70 million, a PE ratio of -99.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

