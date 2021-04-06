Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) Director Murray Oliver Sells 950,000 Shares

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) Director Murray Oliver sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

TZR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.02. The company had a trading volume of 524,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. Terrace Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

