Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to post sales of $54.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.21 million and the highest is $55.60 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $46.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $208.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.78 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $208.33 million, with estimates ranging from $207.85 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ALRS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. 15,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

