Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Avient by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 327,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

