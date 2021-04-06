Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLUU shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

