Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
BERY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95.
In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
