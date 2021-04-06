Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

BERY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

