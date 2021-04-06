Bitrue Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.46 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and $10.46 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00059234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00668664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.