COVA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $241,838.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, COVA has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $241,838.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00059234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00668664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.