Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $1.61 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Zano has a market cap of $17.01 million and $122,741.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,306.48 or 0.99846841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00037184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.30 or 0.00469716 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.00838470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00325458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00099633 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,614,030 coins and its circulating supply is 10,584,530 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

