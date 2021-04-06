Linear (LINA) Market Cap Achieves $450.59 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $450.59 million and $38.64 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.64 or 0.00668314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,581,106 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

