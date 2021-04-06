Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.41. 15,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,525. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

