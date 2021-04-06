Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 44,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

