Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $781,094.79 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $781,094.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $667,890.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $254,331.18.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

