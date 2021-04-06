$5.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.53 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $22.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,095. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

