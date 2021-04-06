Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Jean Michel Valette Sells 25,000 Shares

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.27. 25,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.67. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sleep Number by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sleep Number by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

