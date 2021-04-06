-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million.

Several research firms have commented on AQST. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 37,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,408. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $170.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.77.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

