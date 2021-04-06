Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

ALTA stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. 1,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altabancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altabancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

