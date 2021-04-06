Axie Infinity Price Reaches $7.95 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $344.04 million and approximately $256.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.95 or 0.00013606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00664940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.