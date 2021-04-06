Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Spectrum has a market cap of $51,198.12 and $2,844.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.13 or 0.00412480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004799 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

