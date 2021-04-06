Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUN. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. 179,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,664. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,649,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,971,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,029 shares of company stock worth $32,319,137. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

