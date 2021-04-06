Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,463 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.66. 72,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,498. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.29 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.