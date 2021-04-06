Front Barnett Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $219.41. 37,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $220.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

