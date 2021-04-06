Front Barnett Associates LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,884. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

