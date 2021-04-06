nYFI Hits Market Capitalization of $363,598.47 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a market capitalization of $363,598.47 and $30,248.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00288681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00103641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.34 or 0.00744870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011540 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

