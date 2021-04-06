YEE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

