BOMB Market Cap Achieves $2.77 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00005215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $2.77 million and $218,181.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,214.47 or 0.99604595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00037119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009911 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00098753 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,245 coins and its circulating supply is 909,457 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

