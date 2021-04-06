Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 70,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

