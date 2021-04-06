Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). DZS posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 11,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. DZS has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

