Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.