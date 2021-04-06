Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 39,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,265. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

