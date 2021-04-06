Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HENKY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,367. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.