Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 14,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

