Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.07. 41,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,186. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $224.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

