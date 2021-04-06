Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.68 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

